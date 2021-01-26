Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Maximus reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Maximus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

