Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.