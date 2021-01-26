Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

