Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

