Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.