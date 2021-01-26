Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $345.61. 79,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

