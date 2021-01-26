Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 262,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

