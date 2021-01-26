Bryan R. Martin Sells 425 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $16,260.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 830,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

