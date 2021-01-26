Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) Trading Up 100%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF)’s stock price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,907,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average daily volume of 142,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

