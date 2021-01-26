Burger Swap Price Tops $0.70 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $8.23 million and $29.64 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00282281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,182,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,807,189 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

