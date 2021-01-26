Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.36.

BURL stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.74.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

