Burst Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,665.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $10,665.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,959,294 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

