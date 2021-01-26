Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

