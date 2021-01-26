Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

