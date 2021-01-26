BZEdge (BZE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $960,376.37 and approximately $11.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 661% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00280145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036540 BTC.

BZEdge Profile