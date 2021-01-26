C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 45,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 21,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.54 million and a PE ratio of 60.63.

In other news, Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$28,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,400 shares in the company, valued at C$926,562. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $39,986 in the last 90 days.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

