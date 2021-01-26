C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.