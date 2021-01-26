Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

