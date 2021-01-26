Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.92. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 204,015 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

