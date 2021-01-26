Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 21,669 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
