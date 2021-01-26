Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 21,669 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

