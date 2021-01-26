Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 7.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 596,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 493,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

