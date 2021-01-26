Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.63 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $83,267.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.98 or 0.04170090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.