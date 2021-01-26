Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 4,903 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

