Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.