Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 11.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.01. 490,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 313,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.
In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.