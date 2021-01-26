Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 11.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.01. 490,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 313,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

