Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

