Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.36. 14,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 6,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 2.78% of Cambria Trinity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

