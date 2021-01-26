Canaccord Genuity Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $33.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.