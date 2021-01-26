Canaccord Genuity Increases Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $84.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -445.80 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,008 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,561. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

