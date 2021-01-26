Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 986,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.