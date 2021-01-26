Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 6.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.38% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $106,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 34,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

