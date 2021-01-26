Canal Insurance CO Sells 100,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canal Insurance CO cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.6% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 504,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

