Canal Insurance CO Sells 21,200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Insurance CO decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 5.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $10.20 on Tuesday, hitting $333.31. 81,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

