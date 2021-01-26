Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Stock Price Up 111.1%

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) shares rose 111.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

About Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ)

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.