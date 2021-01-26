Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 64,888 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 869.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 131,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

