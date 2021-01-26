Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

