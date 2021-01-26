Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 20,370 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

