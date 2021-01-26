Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 9,118 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.