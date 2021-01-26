Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.17% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

