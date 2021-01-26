Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

