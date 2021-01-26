Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CP opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.87. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
