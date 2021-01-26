Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.87. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.