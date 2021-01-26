Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

