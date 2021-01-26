Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1,365.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 246.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $276.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.