Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

