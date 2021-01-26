Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of TTWO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.