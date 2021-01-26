Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,851 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,630.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,837. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

