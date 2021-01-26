Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,628 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.