Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.