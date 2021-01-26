Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.