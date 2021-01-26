Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

